Cortex Price Tops $0.15 (CTXC)

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 9th. One Cortex coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000434 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cortex has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. Cortex has a total market capitalization of $26.48 million and $6.05 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Cortex

Cortex (CTXC) is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 180,157,260 coins. Cortex’s official message board is medium.com/cortexlabs . Cortex’s official website is www.cortexlabs.ai . The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cortex is an Ethereum-based decentralized AI autonomous system with a self-made VM. The Cortex VM allows smart contracts run to on full node with complex inference computation. The model conversion between different framework is done by the team. CTXC is an ERC20 token powering the Cortex system. “

Cortex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cortex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cortex using one of the exchanges listed above.

