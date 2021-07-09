CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman Sells $205,455.00 in Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.97, for a total value of $205,455.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.53, for a total value of $201,795.00.

On Thursday, July 1st, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.12, for a total value of $201,180.00.

On Monday, June 14th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.80, for a total value of $122,800.00.

On Friday, June 11th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.45, for a total value of $121,450.00.

On Wednesday, June 9th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.74, for a total transaction of $185,610.00.

On Monday, June 7th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $118,500.00.

On Thursday, June 3rd, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,500 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.80, for a total value of $307,000.00.

On Thursday, May 6th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.35, for a total value of $116,350.00.

On Tuesday, May 4th, V Gordon Clemons sold 3,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.92, for a total transaction of $353,760.00.

On Thursday, April 29th, V Gordon Clemons sold 3,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.12, for a total transaction of $348,360.00.

Shares of CorVel stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $138.94. The stock had a trading volume of 33,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,432. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.60. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.77 and a beta of 0.99. CorVel Co. has a 12-month low of $72.20 and a 12-month high of $140.82.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $145.51 million during the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 8.39%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRVL. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of CorVel by 5,380.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in CorVel during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CorVel by 387.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CorVel during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CorVel by 97.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

