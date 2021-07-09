Cosmo Coin Price Tops $0.0010 on Major Exchanges (COSM)

Cosmo Coin (CURRENCY:COSM) traded up 59.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. Cosmo Coin has a total market capitalization of $672,387.55 and approximately $4,146.00 worth of Cosmo Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cosmo Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Cosmo Coin has traded 18.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00055182 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003121 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00018118 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $306.08 or 0.00903332 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000355 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.26 or 0.00089300 BTC.

Cosmo Coin Coin Profile

Cosmo Coin (CRYPTO:COSM) is a coin. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Cosmo Coin’s total supply is 923,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 670,780,889 coins. The official website for Cosmo Coin is cosmochain.io . Cosmo Coin’s official Twitter account is @cosmochain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cosmo Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@Cosmochain

According to CryptoCompare, “CosmoChain is a platform that aims to improve the data collection and management of the Cosmetic field through the application of blockchain technology. Cosmo’s platform allows users to filter their search to different needs such as skin type & demographic areas and enables the option of content share to other users. Also on the platform, advertisers are allowed to provide personalized ads based on customer activity to target the specific needs of the user. CosmoChain issued CosmoCoin as an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. Cosmo's participants can trade & transfer CosmoCoin with each other and outside the platform. “

Buying and Selling Cosmo Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmo Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmo Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmo Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

