Cosmos Price Hits $13.17 on Major Exchanges (ATOM)

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for approximately $13.17 or 0.00039399 BTC on exchanges. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $2.87 billion and $351.59 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 16.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33,364.53 or 0.99796506 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00007318 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00010192 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00057442 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000916 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002781 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006219 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos (ATOM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 275,649,883 coins and its circulating supply is 217,865,280 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos . Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network . Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network . The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains. The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model. “

Buying and Selling Cosmos

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

