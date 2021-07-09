Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Given New $450.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $425.00 to $450.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the retailer’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.52% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $402.00.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

COST stock opened at $407.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.99 billion, a PE ratio of 38.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $385.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Costco Wholesale has a 52 week low of $307.00 and a 52 week high of $408.64.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.14, for a total transaction of $1,584,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,547,227.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,730 shares of company stock valued at $5,277,679 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.