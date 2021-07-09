Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target Raised to $440.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $415.00 to $440.00 in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.07% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on COST. Barclays boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $403.00.

NASDAQ COST opened at $407.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $179.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale has a 52 week low of $307.00 and a 52 week high of $408.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $385.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will post 10.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.14, for a total transaction of $1,584,560.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,547,227.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total value of $960,775.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,718 shares in the company, valued at $22,950,224.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,730 shares of company stock worth $5,277,679. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COST. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

