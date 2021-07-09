Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.86.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CPNG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on Coupang from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Coupang from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Coupang in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock.

CPNG stock traded up $2.13 on Friday, reaching $42.13. 3,721,168 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,529,239. Coupang has a one year low of $30.65 and a one year high of $69.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.21.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Coupang will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Coupang in the first quarter worth about $31,710,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Coupang in the first quarter worth about $10,857,000. Davis Selected Advisers purchased a new position in Coupang in the first quarter worth about $141,000,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in Coupang in the first quarter worth about $3,701,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Coupang in the first quarter worth about $28,628,000. 70.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

