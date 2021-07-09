Courage Capital Management LLC Has $19.90 Million Stock Position in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS)

Courage Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 335,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,052 shares during the period. Oasis Petroleum comprises 17.7% of Courage Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Courage Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.67% of Oasis Petroleum worth $19,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OAS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 586.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,665,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277,027 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 10,360.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 369,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,957,000 after buying an additional 366,152 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 146.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 513,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,041,000 after buying an additional 305,599 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,596,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,549,000. 83.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OAS traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.52. 2,328 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,259. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $107.65.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $2.04. The business had revenue of $355.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post 15.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 1.61%.

OAS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oasis Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.42.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

