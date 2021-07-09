Courage Capital Management LLC Invests $5.34 Million in InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV)

Courage Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 207,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,339,000. InnovAge makes up approximately 4.7% of Courage Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Courage Capital Management LLC owned about 0.15% of InnovAge as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of InnovAge during the first quarter worth approximately $27,487,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of InnovAge during the first quarter worth approximately $26,747,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InnovAge during the first quarter worth approximately $21,834,000. Camber Capital Management LP purchased a new position in InnovAge in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,764,000. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in InnovAge in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,374,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INNV stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.60. The stock had a trading volume of 88,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,630. InnovAge Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $19.46 and a 12-month high of $27.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $156.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.74 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that InnovAge Holding Corp. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

INNV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of InnovAge in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of InnovAge in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of InnovAge in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Barclays started coverage on InnovAge in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on InnovAge in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

