Courage Capital Management LLC Makes New $15.18 Million Investment in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Courage Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 349,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,181,000. Chesapeake Energy comprises approximately 13.5% of Courage Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Courage Capital Management LLC owned about 0.36% of Chesapeake Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHK. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at $1,849,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at $735,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at $416,000. CarVal Investors LP acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at $115,974,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter valued at $10,377,000. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on CHK shares. MKM Partners raised Chesapeake Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Chesapeake Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.67.

Shares of Chesapeake Energy stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.76. The stock had a trading volume of 4,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,272,132. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $56.99.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $14.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $12.64. Chesapeake Energy had a negative return on equity of 109.73% and a net margin of 109.73%. On average, equities analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $1.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -12.65%.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

