Courage Capital Management LLC Makes New $6.39 Million Investment in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Courage Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,391,000. Centene accounts for approximately 5.7% of Courage Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Centene during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Centene during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Centene during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

NYSE CNC traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.33. 52,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,651,371. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.60 and a fifty-two week high of $75.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. Centene had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $29.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total value of $1,779,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 7,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $499,330.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 424,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,612,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 89,883 shares of company stock valued at $6,150,940. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CNC. Bank of America raised their price target on Centene from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Centene from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Centene from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price target on Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centene presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.38.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Recommended Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.