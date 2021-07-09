Covalent (CQT) Market Cap Tops $21.72 Million

Covalent (CURRENCY:CQT) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. Covalent has a total market cap of $21.72 million and approximately $3.22 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Covalent coin can now be bought for about $0.44 or 0.00001290 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Covalent has traded up 17.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002949 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00046402 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.16 or 0.00121397 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.27 or 0.00163008 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33,870.37 or 0.99886486 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002864 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $317.39 or 0.00936005 BTC.

Covalent Profile

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,665,076 coins. The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq

Buying and Selling Covalent

Receive News & Updates for Covalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Covalent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.