Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,396,233 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 83,050 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.05% of Covanta worth $19,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Covanta by 10.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,921,693 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,634,000 after acquiring an additional 177,792 shares during the last quarter. Clayton Partners LLC acquired a new position in Covanta during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,936,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Covanta by 164.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 221,844 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after buying an additional 137,808 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Covanta by 70.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 332,825 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after buying an additional 137,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Covanta by 22.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,306 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVA opened at $17.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 436.61 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.10. Covanta Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $7.44 and a 52-week high of $18.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.71, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $498.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.63 million. Covanta had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 2.06%. As a group, analysts forecast that Covanta Holding Co. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio is currently -152.38%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.13.

Covanta Company Profile

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy (WtE), as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy generation businesses.

