CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.38. CPI Aerostructures shares last traded at $3.38, with a volume of 16,788 shares trading hands.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.68. The stock has a market cap of $41.34 million, a PE ratio of -30.73 and a beta of 1.83.
CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $25.40 million during the quarter.
About CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU)
CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aero systems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.
