CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.38. CPI Aerostructures shares last traded at $3.38, with a volume of 16,788 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.68. The stock has a market cap of $41.34 million, a PE ratio of -30.73 and a beta of 1.83.

Get CPI Aerostructures alerts:

CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $25.40 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVU. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CPI Aerostructures during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in CPI Aerostructures in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in CPI Aerostructures in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CPI Aerostructures in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in CPI Aerostructures by 217.4% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 14,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 26.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU)

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aero systems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for CPI Aerostructures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPI Aerostructures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.