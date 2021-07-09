Cream Finance Reaches Market Capitalization of $100.49 Million (CREAM)

Cream Finance (CURRENCY:CREAM) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. Cream Finance has a total market capitalization of $100.49 million and approximately $4.91 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cream Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $163.03 or 0.00482846 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Cream Finance has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002961 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00054862 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003114 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00017896 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $303.15 or 0.00897837 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000352 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00005275 BTC.

Cream Finance Profile

Cream Finance is a coin. Its genesis date was August 4th, 2020. Cream Finance’s total supply is 9,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 616,378 coins. Cream Finance’s official website is app.cream.finance . Cream Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance . Cream Finance’s official Twitter account is @CreamdotFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Rules Everything Around Me (CREAM) is an open and inclusive financial system built on smart contracts. The decentralized finance (DeFi) movement has introduced novel solutions in lending, exchanges, derivatives, payments, marketing making, and asset tokenization. All of these services are permissionless and open, meaning anyone with internet access can participate. “

Cream Finance Coin Trading

