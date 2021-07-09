Credit Suisse AG Acquires 19,862 Shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 304,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,862 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.70% of Ellington Financial worth $4,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Ellington Financial by 489.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 6,082 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ellington Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $156,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ellington Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $168,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Ellington Financial by 110.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 6,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Ellington Financial by 9.3% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 12,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EFC opened at $17.99 on Friday. Ellington Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.90 and a 52 week high of $19.60. The company has a market capitalization of $787.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 2.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.86. The company has a current ratio of 30.47, a quick ratio of 30.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 172.10% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The business had revenue of $28.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.32 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 110.43%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 31st. UBS Group cut shares of Ellington Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.50 to $18.50 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Ellington Financial in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ellington Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.06.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

