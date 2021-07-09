Credit Suisse AG Boosts Stake in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173,745 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 10,470 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.13% of First Hawaiian worth $4,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Hawaiian during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Hawaiian during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of First Hawaiian during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Hawaiian during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FHB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James started coverage on First Hawaiian in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded First Hawaiian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. First Hawaiian currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.10.

Shares of First Hawaiian stock opened at $27.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.32. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.15 and a 1-year high of $30.80.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $129.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.99 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 27.25%. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.72%.

First Hawaiian Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

