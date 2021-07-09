Credit Suisse AG Buys 24,685 Shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) by 57.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,975 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,685 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.16% of Live Oak Bancshares worth $4,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 60.0% in the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC bought a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 52.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LOB opened at $57.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 1.36. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.27 and a twelve month high of $72.64.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $101.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.74 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 25.11% and a return on equity of 18.78%. Equities research analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.28%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LOB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

