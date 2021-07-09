Credit Suisse AG Buys New Stake in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 110,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,773,000. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.11% of Chesapeake Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHK. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter worth $129,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter worth $416,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter worth $479,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter worth $735,000. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CHK opened at $54.61 on Friday. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $56.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.10.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $14.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $12.64. Chesapeake Energy had a negative return on equity of 109.73% and a net margin of 109.73%. On average, analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $1.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -12.65%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CHK shares. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chesapeake Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.67.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.