Credit Suisse AG Decreases Holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 27.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,891 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 22,989 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.10% of UFP Industries worth $4,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UFPI. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in UFP Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in UFP Industries during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in UFP Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in UFP Industries during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in UFP Industries by 122.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UFPI shares. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. UFP Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.67.

UFPI stock opened at $71.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.50. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.40 and a 12 month high of $89.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.54.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.79. UFP Industries had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 21.29%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. UFP Industries’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.00%.

In related news, Director William G. Currie sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total value of $2,014,250.00. Also, Director Bruce A. Merino sold 7,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total transaction of $595,007.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,107 shares in the company, valued at $2,111,498.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,731 shares of company stock valued at $3,150,058 over the last 90 days. 3.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

