Credit Suisse AG Decreases Stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 201,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,507 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.24% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust worth $4,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 139,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 56,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 119,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WRE opened at $23.74 on Friday. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $16.95 and a 12 month high of $27.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.22 and a beta of 0.93.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.32). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 1.41%. The company had revenue of $69.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 22nd. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.76%.

WRE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

About Washington Real Estate Investment Trust

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

