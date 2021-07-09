Credit Suisse AG Decreases Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 31.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,716 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $4,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVO. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,221.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 123.1% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Shares of NVO stock opened at $87.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.42. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $63.22 and a fifty-two week high of $87.12.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $5.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $4.64. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 33.77%. On average, equities analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

See Also: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.