Credit Suisse AG Has $4.58 Million Stock Holdings in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 80,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,590 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.33% of Impinj worth $4,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Impinj by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,271,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,254,000 after acquiring an additional 41,934 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Impinj by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Impinj by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 4,698 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Impinj by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after buying an additional 49,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Impinj by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Impinj from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Impinj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.38.

In other news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total value of $75,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 34,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,171.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $76,727.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 4,549 shares of company stock valued at $227,298 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PI opened at $46.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.89 and a beta of 2.32. Impinj, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.81 and a 12-month high of $79.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.72.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $45.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.10 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 41.81% and a negative return on equity of 41.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Impinj Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

