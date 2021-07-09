Credit Suisse AG Has $4.70 Million Stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,866 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 21,206 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.11% of Teradata worth $4,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. P.A.W. Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Teradata by 165.2% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata during the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata during the first quarter worth approximately $126,000. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Teradata from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Summit Insights reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teradata in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Teradata from $27.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teradata presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.44.

Shares of TDC stock opened at $48.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Teradata Co. has a 1 year low of $17.99 and a 1 year high of $59.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 481.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.24.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.25. Teradata had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The firm had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 6,863 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $352,758.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,659.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Culhane sold 3,957 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $191,597.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 270,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,078,580.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform.

