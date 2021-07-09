Credit Suisse AG Has $4.71 Million Position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Credit Suisse AG cut its position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 41.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,720 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 109,407 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.12% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $4,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 177.4% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 921 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 640.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TMHC. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taylor Morrison Home has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

In related news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 12,723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $413,497.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,297,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 1,025,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total transaction of $32,586,457.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 182,570 shares in the company, valued at $5,800,248.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,039,120 shares of company stock worth $33,022,633. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

TMHC opened at $24.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.20 and a fifty-two week high of $33.06. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.76.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.