Credit Suisse AG Has $4.80 Million Position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,182,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 28,648 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 1.64% of R. R. Donnelley & Sons worth $4,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RRD. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 527,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 121,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 570,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 9,774 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 359,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 16,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons in the 1st quarter valued at $3,421,000. 67.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 663,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.61 per share, for a total transaction of $3,724,417.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,386,726 shares of company stock worth $14,522,270. Insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock opened at $5.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $412.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 2.74. R. R. Donnelley & Sons has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $7.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.86.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.07). R. R. Donnelley & Sons had a negative return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS.

About R. R. Donnelley & Sons

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications provider, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. Its Business Services segment offers commercial printing products and branded materials, including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters, and promotional items; and packaging solutions comprising rigid boxes and in-box print materials for clients in the consumer electronics, healthcare and life sciences, cosmetics, and consumer packaged goods industries.

