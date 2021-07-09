Credit Suisse AG Has $4.82 Million Stake in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 31.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 94,270 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.11% of Sterling Bancorp worth $4,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Sterling Bancorp news, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total value of $632,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 518,388 shares in the company, valued at $13,120,400.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 3,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total transaction of $101,257.52. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STL. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.71.

Shares of NYSE:STL opened at $22.45 on Friday. Sterling Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $27.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.61.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $253.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.35 million. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 7.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sterling Bancorp will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.33%.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

