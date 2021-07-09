Credit Suisse AG Lowers Stock Holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 35.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,067 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 29,591 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.09% of Maximus worth $4,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Maximus by 8.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,178,490 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $728,213,000 after purchasing an additional 608,298 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Maximus by 4.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,940,624 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $350,874,000 after purchasing an additional 160,993 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Maximus by 4.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,701,614 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $240,552,000 after purchasing an additional 119,833 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its position in shares of Maximus by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,197,618 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $109,750,000 after purchasing an additional 7,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Maximus by 16.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,116,264 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $99,423,000 after purchasing an additional 159,860 shares during the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total value of $993,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Raymond B. Ruddy sold 24,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.87, for a total transaction of $2,255,393.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 103,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,418,493.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,000 shares of company stock worth $5,301,200 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MMS. Raymond James cut shares of Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Maximus from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of NYSE MMS opened at $87.70 on Friday. Maximus, Inc. has a one year low of $64.30 and a one year high of $96.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.81.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.47. Maximus had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The business had revenue of $959.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.71 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is 33.04%.

Maximus Company Profile

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

