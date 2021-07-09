Credit Suisse AG Lowers Stock Position in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,218 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.16% of CVB Financial worth $4,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVBF. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CVB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $28,829,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 51.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 759,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,771,000 after acquiring an additional 258,143 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,053,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,984,000 after acquiring an additional 239,899 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 8.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,159,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,702,000 after acquiring an additional 160,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 536.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 190,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after acquiring an additional 160,316 shares in the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th.

NASDAQ CVBF opened at $19.38 on Friday. CVB Financial Corp. has a one year low of $15.57 and a one year high of $25.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.63. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 42.25%. The company had revenue of $117.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is 55.38%.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF).

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.