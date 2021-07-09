Credit Suisse AG Purchases 13,757 Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 45.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,169 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,757 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.07% of Columbia Sportswear worth $4,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLM. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 132,401 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,570,000 after acquiring an additional 6,227 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,997 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,666 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.66% of the company’s stock.

COLM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Columbia Sportswear currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.14.

In related news, EVP Joseph P. Boyle sold 1,053 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.79, for a total value of $118,767.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,476,369 shares in the company, valued at $279,309,659.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COLM opened at $99.62 on Friday. Columbia Sportswear has a 52 week low of $73.11 and a 52 week high of $114.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.86.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.51. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $625.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.33 million. As a group, analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is 64.20%.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

