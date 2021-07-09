Credit Suisse AG Purchases 362,774 Shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING) by 2,082.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 380,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 362,774 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $4,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in ING Groep by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 73,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in ING Groep by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 36,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in ING Groep by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 16,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in ING Groep by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 22,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthStone Inc. raised its position in ING Groep by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 70,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. 3.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded ING Groep from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

NYSE ING opened at $12.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $48.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.95. ING Groep has a one year low of $6.63 and a one year high of $14.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.37.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. ING Groep had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 16.01%. On average, equities analysts expect that ING Groep will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

