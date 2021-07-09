Credit Suisse AG Sells 1,974 Shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,247 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,974 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.11% of UniFirst worth $4,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in UniFirst during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in UniFirst during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in UniFirst by 362.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in UniFirst by 17.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in UniFirst by 19.7% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 358 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kathleen M. Camilli sold 179 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.08, for a total value of $38,320.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $639,671.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Iandoli sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total value of $111,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,057,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UNF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $248.00 target price (up previously from $240.00) on shares of UniFirst in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

Shares of UNF stock opened at $216.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 1.04. UniFirst Co. has a fifty-two week low of $160.70 and a fifty-two week high of $258.86.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The textile maker reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.37. UniFirst had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 8.27%. Equities analysts expect that UniFirst Co. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

