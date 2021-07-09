Credit Suisse AG Sells 309,339 Shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) by 72.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,397 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 309,339 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $4,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STM. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in STMicroelectronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,594,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 510,768.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 745,868 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $28,590,000 after purchasing an additional 745,722 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,414,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in STMicroelectronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,630,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,091,479 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $118,497,000 after purchasing an additional 344,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STM opened at $36.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.74. STMicroelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $26.90 and a fifty-two week high of $43.02. The stock has a market cap of $33.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. STMicroelectronics’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.06 dividend. This is a positive change from STMicroelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.53%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital downgraded STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on STMicroelectronics from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. STMicroelectronics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

