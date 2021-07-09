Credit Suisse AG Trims Position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 23,014 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.08% of Olin worth $4,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Olin by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,321,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $50,169,000 after buying an additional 343,716 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Olin by 171.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 54,589 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after buying an additional 34,490 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Olin by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 360,732 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,697,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olin in the 1st quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of Olin in the 1st quarter worth $582,000. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:OLN opened at $43.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 1.32. Olin Co. has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $51.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Olin had a positive return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 10.34%. As a group, analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -59.26%.

In other Olin news, VP Teresa M. Vermillion sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $389,120.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,563.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd A. Slater sold 18,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total transaction of $870,707.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,683,165.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 321,100 shares of company stock valued at $14,876,654 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OLN. Wolfe Research began coverage on Olin in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Olin from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup upgraded Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Olin from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.21.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

