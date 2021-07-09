Credits (CS) Price Hits $0.0243 on Major Exchanges

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. One Credits coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0243 or 0.00000072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Credits has a market cap of $5.44 million and $619,262.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Credits has traded up 12.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Credits alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00012467 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004198 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000140 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000037 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000608 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credits Coin Profile

CS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Credits is credits.com/en/Home/News . The official website for Credits is credits.com/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Buying and Selling Credits

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Credits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Credits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.