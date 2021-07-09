Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 22.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,151 shares of the LED producer’s stock after selling 3,266 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cree were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CREE. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Cree by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,663,314 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $1,044,894,000 after buying an additional 1,414,992 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cree in the 4th quarter worth $294,455,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Cree by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,871,934 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $202,412,000 after buying an additional 307,515 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cree by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,438,163 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $155,508,000 after buying an additional 7,994 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Cree by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 973,408 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $105,254,000 after buying an additional 96,091 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:CREE opened at $93.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.95 and a beta of 1.51. Cree, Inc. has a one year low of $56.39 and a one year high of $129.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $137.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.39 million. Cree had a negative return on equity of 6.87% and a negative net margin of 60.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cree, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Cree from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cree from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. New Street Research assumed coverage on Cree in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cree from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Cree from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.46.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

