Critical Analysis: 17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) and Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU)

17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) and Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for 17 Education & Technology Group and Gaotu Techedu, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 17 Education & Technology Group 1 1 0 0 1.50 Gaotu Techedu 2 2 0 0 1.50

17 Education & Technology Group presently has a consensus price target of $4.15, suggesting a potential upside of 48.75%. Gaotu Techedu has a consensus price target of $20.50, suggesting a potential upside of 55.19%. Given Gaotu Techedu’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Gaotu Techedu is more favorable than 17 Education & Technology Group.

Profitability

This table compares 17 Education & Technology Group and Gaotu Techedu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 17 Education & Technology Group N/A N/A N/A Gaotu Techedu -38.72% -96.40% -42.05%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares 17 Education & Technology Group and Gaotu Techedu’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 17 Education & Technology Group $198.37 million 2.70 -$205.35 million ($17.12) -0.16 Gaotu Techedu $1.09 billion 3.08 -$213.47 million ($0.89) -14.84

17 Education & Technology Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Gaotu Techedu. Gaotu Techedu is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 17 Education & Technology Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.7% of 17 Education & Technology Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.6% of Gaotu Techedu shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

17 Education & Technology Group Company Profile

17 Education & Technology Group Inc., an education technology company, provides K-12 online education service in the People's Republic of China. It also offers online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services on development of course syllabi and content and adaptation for live classes areas. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Gaotu Techedu Company Profile

Gaotu Techedu Inc., a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science. The company also provides foreign language courses comprising English and Japanese, as well as English test preparation courses for students taking post-graduate entrance exams; and professional courses primarily for working adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such as teacher's qualification, the Chartered Financial Analyst designation, securities qualification exams, and other exams. In addition, it offers admission courses for admission tests, including national graduate entrance examination, civil service examinations, and others. Further, the company provides other courses, including offline business consulting courses to enhance management skills for principals and other officers of private education institutions; and operates Weishi, an interactive learning platform on WeChat for instructors and students. The company was formerly known as GSX Techedu Inc. and changed its name to Gaotu Techedu Inc. in June 2021. Gaotu Techedu Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

