Critical Analysis: GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) and Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYY)

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) and Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYY) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GeoPark and Genel Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GeoPark $393.69 million 1.88 -$232.95 million ($0.77) -15.71 Genel Energy $159.70 million 4.02 -$416.90 million $0.42 5.48

GeoPark has higher revenue and earnings than Genel Energy. GeoPark is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Genel Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

GeoPark has a beta of 1.87, indicating that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genel Energy has a beta of -0.66, indicating that its stock price is 166% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

GeoPark pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Genel Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.8%. GeoPark pays out -10.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Genel Energy pays out 42.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. GeoPark has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares GeoPark and Genel Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GeoPark -37.77% N/A -6.78% Genel Energy N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for GeoPark and Genel Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GeoPark 0 1 1 0 2.50 Genel Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

GeoPark currently has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 65.29%. Given GeoPark’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe GeoPark is more favorable than Genel Energy.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

38.3% of GeoPark shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

GeoPark beats Genel Energy on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GeoPark

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, the company had working and/or economic interests in 31 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field. It had net proved reserves of 124.0 million barrels of oil equivalent. GeoPark Limited has a strategic partnership with ONGC Videsh to jointly acquire, invest in, and create value from upstream oil and gas projects across Latin America. The company was formerly known as GeoPark Holdings Limited and changed its name to GeoPark Limited in July 2013. GeoPark Limited was founded in 2002 and is based in Santiago, Chile.

About Genel Energy

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and production activities. It operates through two segments, Production and Pre-production. The Production segment holds interest in oil producing fields on the Tawke PSC (Tawke and Peshkabir), the Taq Taq PSC, and Sarta PSC located in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. The pre-production segment holds interest in Qara Dagh PSC, the Bina Bawi PSC and the Miran PSC; and exploration assets in Somaliland and Morocco. The company has proven and proven plus probable net working interest reserves of 69 and 117 million barrels of oil equivalent. Genel Energy plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

