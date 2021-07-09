Critical Contrast: ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) vs. Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT)

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) and Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ACM Research and Cricut’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ACM Research $156.62 million 8.88 $18.78 million $1.12 71.88 Cricut $959.03 million 7.78 $154.58 million N/A N/A

Cricut has higher revenue and earnings than ACM Research.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for ACM Research and Cricut, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ACM Research 0 2 5 0 2.71 Cricut 0 1 5 0 2.83

ACM Research presently has a consensus target price of $126.00, indicating a potential upside of 56.50%. Cricut has a consensus target price of $29.83, indicating a potential downside of 11.21%. Given ACM Research’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe ACM Research is more favorable than Cricut.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.2% of ACM Research shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.7% of Cricut shares are held by institutional investors. 46.0% of ACM Research shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ACM Research and Cricut’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACM Research 12.81% 14.60% 8.81% Cricut N/A N/A N/A

Summary

ACM Research beats Cricut on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers with fine feature sizes; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating. The company markets and sells its products under the Ultra C brand name through direct sales force and third-party representatives. ACM Research, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

About Cricut

Cricut, Inc. designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand. It offers Cricut Joy, a cutting and writing machine to personalize, organize, and customize kitchen, office, school, celebration, and idea projects; Cricut Maker, a cutting machine that handles fabrics, leather, paper, and balsa wood; Cricut Explore, a cutting machine for DIY projects; Cricut EasyPress 2, a machine that delivers heat transfers on baby bodysuits, big-time jerseys, and banners; Cricut EasyPress Mini, a heat transfer machine for curved surfaces, as well as hard-to-reach spots between seams and buttons. The company also provides Infusible Ink, a heat transfer system that permanently infused into base material, as well as accessories and materials, such as knifes, blade changing systems, cutting rulers and self-healing mats, hand tools, crafting materials, and cases. It serves customers through its online store. Cricut, Inc. was formerly known as Provo Craft & Novelty, Inc. and changed its name to Cricut, Inc. in March 2018. The company was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in South Jordan, Utah.

