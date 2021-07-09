Critical Contrast: Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) & AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO)

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) and AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Checkmate Pharmaceuticals and AVROBIO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Checkmate Pharmaceuticals N/A -67.82% -36.01% AVROBIO N/A -51.61% -47.97%

77.2% of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.0% of AVROBIO shares are owned by institutional investors. 62.6% of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of AVROBIO shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Checkmate Pharmaceuticals and AVROBIO’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Checkmate Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$36.91 million ($4.49) -1.22 AVROBIO N/A N/A -$119.71 million ($3.31) -2.64

AVROBIO is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals and AVROBIO, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Checkmate Pharmaceuticals 0 1 3 0 2.75 AVROBIO 0 2 8 0 2.80

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 245.45%. AVROBIO has a consensus target price of $25.60, suggesting a potential upside of 192.57%. Given Checkmate Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Checkmate Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than AVROBIO.

Summary

AVROBIO beats Checkmate Pharmaceuticals on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Checkmate Pharmaceuticals

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It develops CMP-001, which is in phase II clinical trial in combination with pembrolizumab to treat patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma; combination with nivolumab to treat patients with PD-1 naÃ¯ve neoadjuvant melanoma; and treatment in patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma. The company has strategic alliances with Merck KGaA and Pfizer. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About AVROBIO

AVROBIO, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene that is defective in the target disease. The company's lead product candidate is AVR-RD-01, a gene therapy which is in ongoing company-sponsored Phase 2 clinical trial and investigator-sponsored Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also developing AVR-RD-02, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of type 1 Gaucher disease; AVR-RD-03, which is in preclinical development to treat Pompe disease; AVR-RD-04 that is in investigator-sponsored Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat cystinosis; AVR-RD-05 for the treatment of Hunter syndrome; and AVR-RD-06 that is in preclinical stage to treat Gaucher disease type 3. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

