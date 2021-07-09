Critical Review: Renren (NYSE:RENN) vs. Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT)

Renren (NYSE:RENN) and Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get Renren alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Renren and Shift Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Renren 0 0 0 0 N/A Shift Technologies 0 1 7 0 2.88

Shift Technologies has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 68.73%. Given Shift Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Shift Technologies is more favorable than Renren.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.3% of Renren shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.2% of Shift Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.4% of Renren shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of Shift Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Renren and Shift Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Renren $18.11 million 15.14 -$19.22 million N/A N/A Shift Technologies $195.72 million 3.82 -$59.15 million ($4.15) -2.14

Renren has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Shift Technologies.

Risk & Volatility

Renren has a beta of 1.8, suggesting that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shift Technologies has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Renren and Shift Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Renren N/A N/A N/A Shift Technologies N/A -85.70% -42.00%

Summary

Renren beats Shift Technologies on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Renren Company Profile

Renren Inc. engages in the software as a service business in the People's Republic of China. The company develops Chime, a software as a service platform that offers lead generation and customer relationship management solutions for real estate professionals. It also provides online and mobile services for the trucking industry in the United States. The company was formerly known as Oak Pacific Interactive and changed its name to Renren Inc. in December 2010. Renren Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Shift Technologies Company Profile

Shift Technologies, Inc. provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services. The company also provides value added products, such as vehicle service contracts, guaranteed asset protection waiver coverage, prepaid maintenance plans, and appearance protection plan. In addition, it is involved in the sale of used vehicles through wholesale auctions or directly to a wholesaler. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Renren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.