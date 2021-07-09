Critical Survey: Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) versus Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG)

Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) and Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.3% of Performance Shipping shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.1% of Eneti shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Performance Shipping pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Eneti pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Performance Shipping pays out 9.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Eneti pays out -1.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Performance Shipping and Eneti, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Performance Shipping 0 0 1 0 3.00 Eneti 0 1 0 0 2.00

Performance Shipping presently has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 97.13%. Eneti has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.22%. Given Performance Shipping’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Performance Shipping is more favorable than Eneti.

Risk & Volatility

Performance Shipping has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eneti has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Performance Shipping and Eneti’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Performance Shipping $46.28 million 0.61 $5.19 million $1.05 5.31 Eneti $163.73 million 1.26 -$671.98 million ($18.28) -1.00

Performance Shipping has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Eneti. Eneti is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Performance Shipping, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Performance Shipping and Eneti’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Performance Shipping -0.90% -0.38% -0.24% Eneti -276.58% -3.48% -1.69%

Summary

Performance Shipping beats Eneti on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Performance Shipping Company Profile

Performance Shipping Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides shipping transportation services through its ownership of tanker vessels worldwide. As of April 7, 2021, it owned and operated five Aframax tanker vessels with a combined carrying capacity of 546,094 dwt. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Athens, Greece.

Eneti Company Profile

Eneti Inc., a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or finance leased 41 vessels consisting of 13 Kamsarmax vessels and 28 Ultramax vessels, as well as time chartered-in five Kamsarmax vessels. It also focuses on the marine-based renewable energy business, which include investing in the wind turbine installation vessels. The company was formerly known as Scorpio Bulkers Inc. and changed its name to Eneti Inc. in February 2021. Eneti Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Monaco.

