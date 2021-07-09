Croda International (LON:CRDA) Raised to “Buy” at HSBC

Croda International (LON:CRDA) was upgraded by investment analysts at HSBC to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 8,600 ($112.36) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 6,100 ($79.70). HSBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CRDA. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Croda International to GBX 7,800 ($101.91) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,400 ($96.68) price objective on shares of Croda International in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Croda International from GBX 6,500 ($84.92) to GBX 7,600 ($99.29) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 6,844.44 ($89.42).

Croda International stock traded down GBX 7.65 ($0.10) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 7,638.35 ($99.80). 228,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,323. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.86. Croda International has a 12 month low of GBX 5,308 ($69.35) and a 12 month high of GBX 7,804 ($101.96). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 6,992.96. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.66 billion and a PE ratio of 49.34.

In other news, insider Tom Brophy acquired 299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 6,613 ($86.40) per share, with a total value of £19,772.87 ($25,833.38). Insiders have acquired a total of 303 shares of company stock worth $2,003,915 over the last ninety days.

About Croda International

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

