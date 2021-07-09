Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Stake Boosted by Mattern Capital Management LLC

Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $4,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its position in Crown Castle International by 2.5% in the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Crown Castle International by 9.4% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its position in Crown Castle International by 1.5% in the first quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA increased its position in Crown Castle International by 2.3% in the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Crown Castle International by 0.5% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,992,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CCI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Crown Castle International in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Crown Castle International in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Crown Castle International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.86.

Shares of CCI stock traded down $0.55 on Friday, reaching $200.19. 13,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,487,836. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $191.35. The company has a market capitalization of $86.52 billion, a PE ratio of 89.62, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Crown Castle International Corp. has a one year low of $146.15 and a one year high of $202.46.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were given a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.47%.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 310 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $181.53 per share, with a total value of $56,274.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,055.11. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total value of $132,069.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,432.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

