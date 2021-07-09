Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Stock Holdings Increased by Governors Lane LP

Governors Lane LP raised its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 266,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,375 shares during the period. Crown makes up 1.7% of Governors Lane LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Governors Lane LP owned approximately 0.20% of Crown worth $25,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Crown during the 1st quarter valued at $326,000. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. raised its stake in Crown by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. now owns 313,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,455,000 after acquiring an additional 32,737 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Crown during the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its stake in Crown by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 3,464,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,242,000 after acquiring an additional 73,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crown by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 887,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,099,000 after buying an additional 40,839 shares in the last quarter. 86.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total transaction of $583,449.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,506,305.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Conway sold 334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total value of $36,659.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,031,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,203,939.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,095 shares of company stock worth $1,128,027 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCK stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $104.95. 8,834 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 942,447. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.70 and a 12-month high of $114.55. The company has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.17.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.44. Crown had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.51%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CCK. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Crown in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Crown from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Longbow Research began coverage on Crown in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Crown from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Crown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.40.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

