Crowns (CWS) One Day Trading Volume Hits $525,788.00

Crowns (CURRENCY:CWS) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. One Crowns coin can currently be bought for about $4.41 or 0.00013065 BTC on popular exchanges. Crowns has a total market cap of $7.46 million and approximately $525,788.00 worth of Crowns was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Crowns has traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Crowns alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002965 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00054525 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003097 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00017748 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002965 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $300.77 or 0.00892040 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000352 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00005285 BTC.

Crowns Coin Profile

Crowns (CWS) is a coin. It was first traded on January 30th, 2021. Crowns’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,692,945 coins. Crowns’ official Twitter account is @seascapenetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowns is a token designed to reward all key stakeholders of the gaming ecosystem. It will be introduced via BLOCKLORDS, as a way to reward all players who prove themselves worthy. This token will be the way for most players to experience the power of DeFi gaming in a fun, user-friendly way. “

Crowns Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowns directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crowns should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crowns using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crowns Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crowns and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.