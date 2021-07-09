Crowny Price Reaches $0.0092 (CRWNY)

Crowny (CURRENCY:CRWNY) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 9th. Over the last seven days, Crowny has traded 15.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Crowny has a total market cap of $1.27 million and $102,774.00 worth of Crowny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crowny coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0092 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Crowny alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002988 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00046350 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.44 or 0.00120879 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.78 or 0.00163730 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,422.94 or 0.99904284 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002863 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.42 or 0.00939835 BTC.

Crowny Profile

Crowny’s official Twitter account is @crownyio

Buying and Selling Crowny

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crowny should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crowny using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crowny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crowny and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.