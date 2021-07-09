Crust (CRU) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $7.41 Million

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. Crust has a total market capitalization of $74.00 million and $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crust coin can currently be bought for $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Crust has traded down 25.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 34.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001552 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00007960 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $488.19 or 0.01444078 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00013121 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Crust Profile

Crust (CRU) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. The official website for Crust is www.crust.network . The official message board for Crust is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Crust Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crust using one of the exchanges listed above.

