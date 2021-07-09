CryptEx (CRX) Achieves Market Cap of $1.59 Million

CryptEx (CURRENCY:CRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. One CryptEx coin can now be purchased for $18.73 or 0.00055485 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptEx has a total market cap of $1.59 million and $12,516.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CryptEx has traded up 20.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $33,753.61 or 0.99972911 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00039668 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00007426 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00010200 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00056958 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000911 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005993 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000494 BTC.

CryptEx Coin Profile

CryptEx is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronosCoin is a scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, created with an airdrop fair launch and designed to be used as the main currency in the PennyAuction.Click website. Profits from bidding websites will be distributed across users via blockchain. “

CryptEx Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptEx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

