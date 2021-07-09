Crypto Sports Price Reaches $0.10 on Exchanges (CSPN)

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. In the last week, Crypto Sports has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Crypto Sports coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000300 BTC on major exchanges. Crypto Sports has a total market capitalization of $279,465.98 and approximately $576.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto Sports Coin Profile

Crypto Sports is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @CryptoSportsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Crypto Sports’ official website is www.crypto-sports.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Buying and Selling Crypto Sports

